Corey Taylor’s New Album CMFB…Sides Reportedly Features Covers Of Metallica, Kiss And Eddie Money

Home News Jamie Reddy February 10th, 2022 - 10:20 PM

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has announced the release of his upcoming album “CMFB…Sides”, scheduled for a February 25 release. The album will feature covers of songs from Metallica, Kiss and Eddie Money, Kiss, and more. You know songs that bands like to perform live before they are released? Yes, Taylor will also be including songs he has not released but performed live into in the tracklist. The album’s first single will be “On The Darkside” which was first performed by John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band, straight from 1983. The Taylor’s version of the track is scheduled to premiere tomorrow, February 11, so don’t forget to catch a listen. This release comes after a string of events in an intense 2021 for Taylor. The passing of Joey Jordison, the drummer of Slipknot, contracting COVID-19, feuding with Machine Gun Kelly online after comments he made referencing the band. This is a strong closeout to the previous year and making the efforts to push forward the only way musicians know how, by making music. See the tracklist of the album below. Click here for more information.

CMFB…Sides Tracklist

01 Holier Than Thou (Metallica cover)

02 All This And More (Dead Boys cover)

03 Kansas (acoustic)

04 Shakin’ (Eddie Money cover)

05 Home/Zzyzx (Stone Sour medley) (live)

06 Lunatic Fringe (Red Rider cover)

07 Got To Choose (KISS cover)

08 Halfway Down (acoustic)

09 On The Dark Side (John Cafferty & The Beaver Brown Band cover)

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado