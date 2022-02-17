Slipknot Premiere “The Chapeltown Rag” Music Video

Slipknot has revealed an official music video for its newest single, “The Chapeltown Rag.” The video shows scenes throughout the band’s performances, primarily featuring the group’s fans.
The video for “The Chapeltown Rag” is seemingly an ode to the group’s fanbase, with members of the audience consistently seen jamming out to the hard-hitting brutality of the song lyrics. The band is also planning a spring release for their seventh studio album, which was produced by Tool’s Joe Barresi.
Slipknot will soon begin its tour of North America, beginning March 16 in Fargo, North Dakota and concluding in April 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia, with In This Moment and Jinjer. Beginning May 18, the band will begin touring with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 in University Park, Pennsylvania, until June 18 in Chula Vista, California.
Full tour dates, alongside the official music video for “The Chapeltown Rag,” can be viewed below.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
With In This Moment & Jinjer
03/16 Fargo, ND – Fargodome
03/18 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
03/19 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
03/22 Memphis, TN – FedExForum
03/23 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
03/25 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
03/26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
03/29 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
03/30 N. Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum
04/01 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
04/02 Reading, PA – Santander Arena
04/04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/06 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center
04/07 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
04/09 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
04/11 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
04/12 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
04/14 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
04/15 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
04/17 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
With Cypress Hill & Ho99o9:
05/18 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
05/20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
05/21 Providence, RI – Dunkin’ Donuts Center
05/22 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
05/24 Albany, NY – MVP Arena
05/26 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
05/28 Québec, QC – Videotron Centre
05/29 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
05/30 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
06/01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
06/02 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
06/04 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
06/05 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center
06/07 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater
06/09 Colorado Springs, CO – The Broadmoor World Arena
06/11 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center
06/13 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
06/14 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena
06/18 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre