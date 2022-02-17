Slipknot Premiere “The Chapeltown Rag” Music Video

Home News Tara Mobasher February 17th, 2022 - 5:01 PM

Slipknot has revealed an official music video for its newest single, “The Chapeltown Rag.” The video shows scenes throughout the band’s performances, primarily featuring the group’s fans.

The video for “The Chapeltown Rag” is seemingly an ode to the group’s fanbase, with members of the audience consistently seen jamming out to the hard-hitting brutality of the song lyrics. The band is also planning a spring release for their seventh studio album, which was produced by Tool’s Joe Barresi.

Slipknot will soon begin its tour of North America, beginning March 16 in Fargo, North Dakota and concluding in April 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia, with In This Moment and Jinjer. Beginning May 18, the band will begin touring with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 in University Park, Pennsylvania, until June 18 in Chula Vista, California.

Full tour dates, alongside the official music video for “The Chapeltown Rag,” can be viewed below.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

With In This Moment & Jinjer

03/16 Fargo, ND – Fargodome

03/18 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

03/19 Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

03/22 Memphis, TN – FedExForum

03/23 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

03/25 North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

03/26 Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

03/29 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

03/30 N. Charleston, SC – North Charleston Coliseum

04/01 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

04/02 Reading, PA – Santander Arena

04/04 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/06 Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

04/07 Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

04/09 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

04/11 Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

04/12 Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

04/14 Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

04/15 Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

04/17 Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

With Cypress Hill & Ho99o9:

05/18 University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

05/20 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

05/21 Providence, RI – Dunkin’ Donuts Center

05/22 Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

05/24 Albany, NY – MVP Arena

05/26 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

05/28 Québec, QC – Videotron Centre

05/29 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

05/30 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

06/01 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

06/02 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

06/04 East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

06/05 Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

06/07 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

06/09 Colorado Springs, CO – The Broadmoor World Arena

06/11 Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center

06/13 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

06/14 Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/17 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Garden Arena

06/18 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre