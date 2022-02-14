Foo Fighters Perform Rarities During MetaVerse Performance; Announce Additional Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Tara Mobasher February 14th, 2022 - 3:57 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

At a Metaverse concert last night following Super Bowl LVI, the Foo Fighters performed some of its rarer songs, including “Walking After You,” “Waiting On A War,” and “Home.” The group hadn’t performed “Walking After You” since 2006, and hadn’t performed “Home” since 2007.

The Foo Fighters gave its 10-song Virtual Reality performance via the band’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as the Horizon Ventures app.

“Foo Fighters love a challenge—from playing the biggest stages in the world to the tiniest clubs to making movies and miniseries… We’ve pretty much done it all,” says songwriter Dave Grohl. “But we’ve never collaborated with Mark Romanek on a conceptual set of songs (including one being played live for the first time ever) for a worldwide audience, where everyone has the best seats in the house thanks to the most badass VR tech… until now. Join us when we cross that one off the FF bucket list!”

It was also broadcast live from the Los Angeles Convention Center. The full setlist can be viewed below.

“T‐Shirt”

“This Is a Call”

“Best Of You”

“Waiting On A War”

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

“Walking After You”

“Times Like These”

“All My Life”

“These Days”

“Home”

The band will also begin touring in May until August, beginning in Pennsylvania, and ending in California.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz