Father John Misty Officially Announces New Album Chloe And The Next 20th Century For April 2022 Release, Shares Artistic New Video For “Funny Girl”

The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Father John Misty has released a gorgeous new song, “Funny Girl.” The new song comes along with a colorful yet melancholic music video, directed by film director Nicholas Ashe Bateman, that matches the slowness and tenderness of the song itself. The song serves as the first single in promotion of the musician’s forthcoming album, Chloe and the Next 20th Century.

According to a Sub Pop press release, Chloe is scheduled to be released April 8, 2021 through Sub Pop worldwide and Bella Union in Europe. Various editions of the albums will be made available, including cassette and digital versions, standard Vinyl versions, as well as a limited edition deluxe version which includes covers of the album’s songs by Lana Del Ray and Jack Cruz. The release date of the album had previously been announced by the artist through spoken word on a vinyl mailed to fans.

“Funny Girl” is one of four singles planned to be released to promote Chloe and the Next Century. The other singles include “Q4,” “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” and “Kiss Me (I loved You).” The album’s full tracklisting was provided by the band’s press release as follows.

“Chlo ë” “Goodbye Mr. Blue” “Kiss Me (I Loved You)” “(Everything But) Her Love” “Buddy’s Rendezvous” “Q4” “Olvidado (Otro Momento)” “Funny Girl” “Only a Fool” “We Could Be Strangers” “The Next 20th Century”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna