Noel Gallagher Says He Would In Fact Reunite Oasis For One Hundred Million Pounds

Tristan Kinnett May 24th, 2021

While on The Jonathan Ross Show, Noel Gallagher denied his brother Liam’s claim that he “had been offered £100 million to perform together again as Oasis.” They had broken up the band in 2009 and have been on infamously poor terms ever since. Although Liam claimed that they were “all good again” in 2017, Noel hasn’t budged his refusal to reunite the band.

However, that might change on the off chance that anyone has £100 million and wants them back together. Ross said that he thought the claim that someone had offered them that much sounded “extraordinary,” but not “necessarily untrue,” to which Gallagher responded, “Why do you say ‘it’s not necessarily untrue?’ Because it is untrue. There isn’t £100 million in the music business – between all of us! If anybody wants to offer me £100 million now, I’ll say it now, I’ll do it. I’ll do it for £100 million. Ludicrous. What is funny though is that I think Liam actually believes it, which is the funny thing.”

Ross pressed on that topic, asking whether Noel Gallagher missed playing with his brother, but he called being in a band “hard work” and talked about how hard it is to get along with band members. He also expressed frustration with how much people wanted Oasis to perform together again, saying, “I find it a bit sad that there’s a whole generation of kids, working class kids, who have got nothing of their own to buy into, and they’re projecting all that onto a couple of 50 year old fellas. Where is the new Oasis? Where is that?”

It’s clear that Gallagher believes that Oasis is a thing of the past, and his heart wouldn’t be in a reunion. Ross prodded him to detail that thought with a final comment on the matter, “So what you do on your own is amazing, and what he does is great as well, but together there’s something extraordinary,” he said.

Gallagher replied, “Yeah, but it was all wrapped up in youth and camaraderie, and once all that is gone, you can’t put that genie back in the bottle. And it would just be showbiz, and it would just be for a mere paltry £100 million, frankly.”

When an Instagram fan account called Oasis Mania Official posted about the interview, Liam Gallagher hopped in the comments to say, “I’d do it for FREE.” So it seems that while a reunion concert is still unlikely, there’s at least a small chance it could happen.