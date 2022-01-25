Damon Albarn Claims Comments On Taylor Swift Were “Reduced To Clickbait”, Dedicates “Song 2” To Mikael Wood

Home News Jamie Reddy January 25th, 2022 - 10:54 PM

You may have already heard that Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, had made the mistake of telling the Los Angeles Times that Pop Megastar, Taylor Swift, does not write her own songs. After an expected response from Swift and a media frenzy of backlash, with a lot of support for Taylor, Albarn took to the news again and stated “I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally”, a statement that was meant to pin the blame on Mikael Wood, a well-known music writer, that certainly did not stick.

In other news, Albarn recently performed at the LA Walt Disney Concert Hall, which was what the LA Times article was meant to focus on, which was Albarn’s first solo performance in years, and he dedicated his song, “Song 2”, to Wood at the concert, saying that Wood asked to hear the song prior to the backlash occurred. See the performance below, and click here for more information.

