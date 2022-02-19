Iron Maiden Celebrate 40th Anniversary Of Ground Breaking Album Number of The Beast

Home News Alison Alber February 19th, 2022 - 9:00 PM

There aren’t many metal albums as influential as Iron Maiden’s Number of The Beast. Believe or not, but this year marks the 40th anniversary of the groundbreaking record of the British metal band. The album also marked the first performance by the band’s frontman Bruce Dickinson.

To celebrate, the band announce the release of a special edition cassette of the album. The cassette will feature the 2015 re-recordings of the original eight songs. The album first came out on March 22, 1982, and this years the cassette will be released on March, 18, so close to the original release date. You can check the item out below.

In other news, the band announced their fall “Legacy of The Beast” tour in December last year. The tour will kick off on September 11 in El Paso. The tour will also feature Trivium. Iron Maiden released their critical acclaimed album Sensjutsu in September last year.