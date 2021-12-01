Iron Maiden Announce Fall 2022 ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ North American Tour Dates

Home News Joe Hageman December 1st, 2021 - 4:22 PM

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America in the Fall of 2022 for the first time since the pandemic. Their 2022 “Legacy Of The Beast” tour will bring the English rockers across the US and Canada from September 11 in El Paso, Texas to October 27 in Tampa, Florida. Presale tickets will begin to sell on December 5, and all remaining tickets not sold out in presale will go on sale on December 10. During the tour, Trivium will be the special guests from the El Paso tour date until the Spokane tour date on September 30. The band Within Temptation will be the guests from The Sioux Falls tour date on October 3 to the Tampa tour date on October 27. During the tour, they will go through many of their old classics, as well as play new material from their most recent album Senjutsu. The “Legacy Of The Beast” tour has been a tour that Iron Maiden has played before, and the 2022 version is just the updated version of it. The show is produced by Live Nation.

With Iron Maiden still going strong after many years playing music, they show no sign of slowing down with this tour. Band member Bruce Dickinson said that Iron Maiden will never retire. With the release of Senjutsu in September, Iron Maiden achieved its highest-ever chart performance in the US. Bruce Dickinson also announced a spoken word tour that will continue into 2022.

North American “Legacy Of The Beast” 2022 Tour Dates

SEPT 11 EL PASO, TX DON HASKINS CENTER

SEPT 13 AUSTIN, TX MOODY CENTER

SEPT 15 TULSA, OK BOK CENTER

SEPT 17 DENVER, CO BALL ARENA

SEPT 19 SALT LAKE CITY, UT USANA AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 21 ANAHEIM, CA HONDA CENTER

SEPT 25 CHULA VISTA, CA NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 27 CONCORD, CA CONCORD PAVILION

SEPT 29 SEATTLE, WA CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEPT 30 SPOKANE, WA SPOKANE ARENA

OCT 03 SIOUX FALLS, SD DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

OCT 05 CHICAGO, IL UNITED CENTER

OCT 07 COLUMBUS, OH NATIONWIDE ARENA

OCT 09 DETROIT, MI LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 11 TORONTO, ON SCOTIABANK CENTRE

OCT 12 HAMILTON, ON FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

OCT 15 OTTAWA, ON CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

OCT 17 WORCESTER, MA DCU CENTER

OCT 19 BELMONT PARK, NY UBS ARENA

OCT 21 NEWARK, NJ PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 23 WASHINGTON, DC CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 25 GREENSBORO, NC GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCT 27 TAMPA, FL AMALIE ARENA