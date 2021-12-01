mxdwn Music

Iron Maiden Announce Fall 2022 ‘Legacy Of The Beast’ North American Tour Dates

December 1st, 2021 - 4:22 PM

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden is returning to North America in the Fall of 2022 for the first time since the pandemic. Their 2022 “Legacy Of The Beast” tour will bring the English rockers across the US and Canada from September 11 in El Paso, Texas to October 27 in Tampa, Florida. Presale tickets will begin to sell on December 5, and all remaining tickets not sold out in presale will go on sale on December 10. During the tour, Trivium will be the special guests from the El Paso tour date until the Spokane tour date on September 30. The band Within Temptation will be the guests from The Sioux Falls tour date on October 3 to the Tampa tour date on October 27. During the tour, they will go through many of their old classics, as well as play new material from their most recent album SenjutsuThe “Legacy Of The Beast” tour has been a tour that Iron Maiden has played before, and the 2022 version is just the updated version of it. The show is produced by Live Nation.

With Iron Maiden still going strong after many years playing music, they show no sign of slowing down with this tour. Band member Bruce Dickinson said that Iron Maiden will never retire. With the release of Senjutsu in September, Iron Maiden achieved its highest-ever chart performance in the US. Bruce Dickinson also announced a spoken word tour that will continue into 2022.

North American “Legacy Of The Beast” 2022 Tour Dates

SEPT 11           EL PASO, TX                                DON HASKINS CENTER

SEPT 13           AUSTIN, TX                                  MOODY CENTER

SEPT 15           TULSA, OK                                   BOK CENTER

SEPT 17           DENVER, CO                               BALL ARENA

SEPT 19           SALT LAKE CITY, UT                   USANA AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 21           ANAHEIM, CA                             HONDA CENTER

SEPT 25                CHULA VISTA, CA      NORTH ISLAND CREDIT UNION AMPHITHEATRE

SEPT 27           CONCORD, CA                        CONCORD PAVILION

SEPT 29           SEATTLE, WA                              CLIMATE PLEDGE ARENA

SEPT 30           SPOKANE, WA                            SPOKANE ARENA

OCT 03            SIOUX FALLS, SD            DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER

OCT 05            CHICAGO, IL                                UNITED CENTER

OCT 07            COLUMBUS, OH                         NATIONWIDE ARENA

OCT 09            DETROIT, MI                               LITTLE CAESARS ARENA

OCT 11            TORONTO, ON                           SCOTIABANK CENTRE

OCT 12            HAMILTON, ON                          FIRSTONTARIO CENTRE

OCT 15            OTTAWA, ON                             CANADIAN TIRE CENTRE

OCT 17            WORCESTER, MA                       DCU CENTER

OCT 19            BELMONT PARK, NY                      UBS ARENA

OCT 21            NEWARK, NJ                               PRUDENTIAL CENTER

OCT 23            WASHINGTON, DC                         CAPITAL ONE ARENA

OCT 25            GREENSBORO, NC                         GREENSBORO COLISEUM

OCT 27            TAMPA, FL                                  AMALIE ARENA

