Matt Heafy Of Trivium Shares Dynamic New Single “Tasukete” From Magic The Gathering’s ‘Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty’

Home News Lauren Floyd February 14th, 2022 - 4:05 PM

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Trivium’s vocalist/guitarist Matt Heafy recently shared his new single “Tasukete” as part of the Magic: The Gathering’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty experience: a world where magic meets technology.

Heafy delivered “Tasukete,” an approximately four minute long rock out session, with the help from musician and Youtuber Jonathan Young. Young plays menacing chords and eery keys to the sound of Matt’s raspy yet sublime vocals. An isolated, fist bumping kick and Heafy’s rapid electric guitar strums usher in the track. “Tasukete, rescue me,” Heafy sings as he tells a tale of the mystical character’s ability to save the subject from the neon flames and monoliths. The subject has returned home but it seems now an unfamiliar place. According to The PRP, Magic The Gathering’s Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty is an expansion pack of the already budding mythical card collectible series.

In late January, Heafy debuted his single and video for “Tamashii No Houkai,” according to mxdwn, as part of Trivium’s venture into black metal. “Tasukete” seems to fit into this new avenue of music for the band.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat