Liam Gallagher Announces Live Stream Concert Down By The River Thames Featuring Solo Material and Oasis Songs

Iconic British rocker Liam Gallagher has announced a special live stream concert set for Saturday, December 5. Dubbed Down by the River Thames, the live-stream event will feature Gallagher performing material from his two full-length solo albums as well as Oasis songs while being backed by a full band on a barge on London’s famed River Thames.

The former Oasis frontman announced the event to his fans earlier this week while teasing the mix of solo and Oasis material. “To all my brothers and sisters around the world. I’m performing a one-off celestial live performance for you to stream, ‘Down By The River Thames’, on 5th December 2020,” said Gallagher. “I’ll be performing tracks from my two number 1 solo albums as well as some stone cold Oasis classics, some of which you haven’t heard me sing for a long, long time. C’mon you know.” Tickets for Down By The River Thames will be available for $22.50 and can be purchased beginning at 4 a.m. ET on Saturday, November 13 via livenation.co.uk.

Oasis was originally formed in Manchester in 1991 by Gallagher (lead vocals, tambourine) and Paul Arthurs (guitar), Paul McGuigan (bass guitar) and Tony McCarroll (drums) before Gallagher’s older brother Noel Gallagher (lead guitar) joined the group as its fifth member. The band released their debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994 and would go on to release six additional full-length studio albums before abruptly disbanding in 2009. To date, the British rockers have sold over 75 million albums worldwide, making them one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

Since the group parted ways, Liam has established a dynamic solo career, releasing two commercially- and critically-successful solo albums in 2017’s As You Were and 2018’s Why Me? Why Not. As You Were was certified platinum in the UK in 2018 while Why Me? Why Not went on to become the UK’s fastest-selling vinyl of 2019.