Dave Grohl Named As 2022 Audie Nominee For The Storyteller Audiobook

Jamie Reddy February 3rd, 2022 - 10:43 PM

David Grohl has been nominated for an Audie for the upcoming awards ceremony for his performance in The Storyteller, the audio version of his own memoir. He will go up against Ray Porter, Barack Obama, and Nathan Harris in an intense winner takes all kind of bout. The memoir is a reflection of how far he has come since he first started writing music to list out all the awesome experiences he has had with many great people and musicians throughout his life, even highlighting moments with his family which feel just as important as meeting his favorites. The winner of the Audie Awards will be announced on March 4 and the ceremony will be hosted by Kal Penn via Livestream. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz