Liam Gallagher Shares Chilling New Video for Piano Ballad “All You’re Dreaming Of”

Iconic British rocker and former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has released a brooding new video for his recent single “All You’re Dreaming Of.” The clip marks the second time Gallagher has worked with director Anthony Byrne, who is most famous for helming the hit BBC and Netflix series Peaky Blinders.

Byrne’s video is shot entirely in black and white and follows Gallagher singing alone in a turn-of-the-century mansion and wandering through its snowy premises. Byrne’s imagery is blended over itself and a constant flame throughout, making for one big, dreamy mirage sequence. The whimsical-yet-somber clip pairs well with Gallagher’s sparse songwriting on the track, which primarily features his harmonic vocals over subtle piano.

Die hard fans of The Beatles and John Lennon will certainly catch the reference to the late legend as the final shot of the video focuses on the words, “This is not here” in a rainy window pane – a clear nod to the visuals for Lennon’s iconic song “Imagine.” The video was also officially released on December 8 of this year, which marked the 40th anniversary of Lennon’s untimely death.

Gallagher recently performed “All You’re Dreaming Of” live both on The Jonathan Ross Show and during his recent live streamed concert Down By The River Thames, which saw the rocker play a diverse mix of solo material, iconic Oasis songs and several covers. The concert received high praise from fans and critics almost immediately, with NME exclaiming, “We’re missing fans, flares, hurled pints and crowd chants, but this is without doubt the next best thing.”

Gallagher has had a productive 2020 releasing the acoustic album “Acoustic Sessions” as well as a studio version of his famed MTV Unplugged performance at Hull City Hall. Gallagher and Byrne previously paired up in 2019 on the video for “One Of Us,” which appeared on the singer’s second solo album Why Me? Why Not.