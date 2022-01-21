Halestorm Safe After Tour Bus Fire: “What Matters Is That No One Was Hurt”

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 21st, 2022 - 7:39 PM

It has been reported that while on tour, the rock band Halestorm’s tour bus was unfortunately completely burnt up by a fire last night on the early Thursday morning of January 20. Luckily, the band memebers were sleeping in their hotel during the timing of the fire.

The rock band was in Worcester, Massachusetts in order to play a show last night at the DCU Center while supporting co-headliners Evanescence, who the group previously toured with before the tour was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests. Joe Hottinger, the group’s guitarist, posted photos of the group’s tour bus on Instagram.

The inside of the tour bus is shown to be completely burned out and firefighters are shown to be putting out the fire. On his post, Hottinger writes, “Halestorm had a night for the books. We were all in our hotel rooms last night and we woke up to our bus burning down at 3AM. Fun fun. No one was hurt. The Worcester fire department got there and put the fire out. They were amazing. Our fearless security Steve pulled guitars and luggage out of the bay. We all lost some stuff, but it was just stuff. The investigator doesn’t know what started it, but it began in the bunk hall.”

Hottinger and the bandmates, nevertheless, appear to be in good spirits and mention that “[w]hat matters is that no one was hurt.” Lzzy Hale also thanked everyone for the well wishes on Twitter.