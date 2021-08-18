Halestorm Gets Brought “Back From The Dead” in New Video

Home News Alison Alber August 18th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Hard rock band Halestorm premiered their new song “Back From The Dead” today. This is the band’s first new song since their 2018 album Vicious. The single will also be on their upcoming new album. An official title and release date for the record isn’t set yet, but it will be out sometime next year.

The video shows frontwoman Lzzy Hale and the band in a place between dead and alive. The video starts off with Hale screaming, “I’m back from the dead.” In one scene, she is transported through the hospital hallway while bloodstained and clinging on to life. The band is seen in a morgue, lying lifeless on the coroner’s table. The next second they perform together in the cold halls of the building. While her bandmates are being buried in a shallow grave, Hale fights her way out of a body bag to save/revive her dead bandmates.

Watch the whole video below:

As the title gives it away, video and song are very themed and complement each other. Hale’s vocals are solid and powerful, but that is nothing new for the fans. The guitars are shredding, and the drums are going as hard as ever. It’s a classic Halestorm song that will definitely excite their fans for the band’s upcoming release next year.

“’ Back From the Dead’ is about survival, not in a physical sense, even though I know we all have been touched by death, especially these last few years,” said Hale. “This song is personal and written from a mental health perspective. I wanted to give myself and the world a hard rock song we could shout out loud as the gates opened again.”

Halestorm is also touring this upcoming fall again. The band is also set to hit the road in a co-headlining tour with Evanescence, starting in November.