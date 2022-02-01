Circle Jerks Announce Reissue of Wild In The Streets Album; Share New Video For Title Track

Home News Alison Alber February 1st, 2022 - 8:00 AM

Living in a global-pandemic for two years, it is to assume, we all want to get a little wild right now, and legendary punk band Circle Jerks are back and ready to let it all out. Not only are they touring this year, after postponing their shows, but today they announced the 40th anniversary re-issue of their groundbreaking album Wild In The Streets. The deluxe edition will be available on February 18 on all platforms.

Along with the announcement the band shared a first taste of the punk-rock lifestyle we came to love, in the form of a new video for “Wild In The Streets.” The video features a live Circle Jerks performance from 1982 and skaters Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin “Spanky” Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich and others. So it’s a full on throwback.

The video was directed by Atiba Jefferson, who says about the album, “I grew up on Wild In The Streets, so to be asked to direct this video was a huge honor. I wanted to capture and preserve 40 years of history but also celebrate 40 years of punk rock and skateboarding history.”

Check out this piece of history below.

The song is just pure punk and like the title says, it’s wild. The nostalgia to simpler punk times is real here. It’s a great way to get ready for the deluxe edition in a few weeks.

Wild In The Streets – Deluxe Reissue Track Listing:

SIDE A

Wild in the Streets

Leave Me Alone

Stars and Stripes

86’d (Good as Gone)

Meet the Press

Trapped

Murder the Disturbed

SIDE B

Letterbomb

Question Authority

Defamation Innuendo

Moral Majority

Forced Labor

Political Stu

Just Like Me

Put a Little Love in Your Heart

Bonus Tracks:

Letter Bomb (Live ’82)

Wild In The Streets (Live ’82)

Stars and Stripes (Live ’82)

Photo Credit: Owen Ela