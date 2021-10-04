Circle Jerks Announce Additional 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 4th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

Circle Jerks have announced their first North American Tour in over 15 years and it’s added tour dates. Their tour is announced with 7Seconds & Negative Approach and is presented by Trust Records. This is double important as it is 7 Second’s first time performing together again in 5 years. Circle Jerks’ current live lineup is vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL’AST!, Wasted Youth).

There will be two legs of the tour, the first starting on October 27 in Albuquerque, NM and ending on December 19th in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The tour will begin again on February 18 in San Diego, CA and ending on May 13 in Los Angeles in the iconic Hollywood Palladium.

Read the band’s biography: “Circle Jerks emerged from the punk underbelly of LA’s South Bay in 1979. After serving as a co-founder and lead vocalist of Black Flag during the recording of its essential Nervous Breakdown EP, Keith Morris joined forces with Greg Hetson to form what would become Circle Jerks, along with bassist Roger Rogerson and jazz drummer Lucky Lehrer. Unlike much of the unapologetic hardcore that seeped through the cracks of American suburbia, the music of the Circle Jerks was thoughtfully steadfast, yet relentless and ferocious in nature. Bringing together a potent, articulate rhythm section with earnest yet oftentimes derisive lyrics and themes, the band was thereafter heralded as a leader of the pack – and a force to be reckoned with.

Plowing forward with a relentless, tooth-cutting work ethic and a rousing stage presence, the band would soon find itself headlining shows at LA’s 5,000-capacity Olympic Auditorium and emblazoned in cult video classics like Decline of Western Civilization , Repo Man , New Wave Theatre , and The Slog Movie . Over the decades, Circle Jerks would release six studio albums, including the acclaimed Group Sex (1980) Wild in the Streets (1982), Golden Shower of Hits (1983), Wonderful (1985), and IV (1987), where they would become a major headliner during the alternative music explosion of the 80’s and 90’s.”

New Dates: 03/17: Grand Room Complex – Salt Lake CIty, UT ! 03/19: Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO ! 03/21: Granada – Lawrence, KS ! 03/22: Red Flag – St. Louis, MO ! 03/24: First Ave – Minneapolis, MN ! 03/25: The Vic – Chicago, IL ! 03/26: St. Andrews Hall – Detroit, MI ! 03/28: Town Ballroom – Buffalo, NY ! 03/29: Mr. Smalls – Pittsburgh, PA ! 03/30: House of Blues – Cleveland, OG ! 04/01: Phoenix – Toronto, ON ! 04/02: Corona Theatre – Montreal, QC ! 04/03: L’Imperial Bell – Quebec City, QC ! 04/05: Higher Ground – Burlington, VT ! 04/07: Paradise – Boston, MA ! 04/08: Stone Pony – Asbury Park, NJ ! 04/09: TLA – Philadelphia, PA ! 04/14: Irving Plaza – NYC, NY ! 04/16: Black Cat – Washington DC ! 04/19: Ashville, NC ! 04/21: Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN ! 04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA ! 04/23: New Orleans, LA ! 04/26: Mohawk – Austin, TX ! 04/29: Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX ! 04/30: White Oak – Houston, TX ! 05/01: Granada Theater – Dallas, TX ! 05/13: Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA !^ ! – w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach ^ – w/ The Bouncing Souls

Picture Credit Owen Ela