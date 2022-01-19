Beach House Releases Third Installment of Once Twice Melody

Home News Federico Cardenas January 19th, 2022 - 10:35 PM

The Baltimore duo Beach House has officially released another chapter of their massive double-album, Once Twice Melody. Beach House has continued to release the album in chapters of four to five songs at a time. On January 19, the group released their third chapter out of four chapters scheduled to be released.

Chapter 3 of Once Twice Melody shows off the band’s capability to create a unique sound that can only be adequately described as euphoric. The project puts absolutely gorgeous and dreamy soundscapes created through synths and electronic drums alongside the heavily reverberated voice of singer and keyboardist Victoria Legrand. Any fans of dream-pop and alternative rock would be highly advised to listen to this masterpiece of hypnotic and melodic music.

The release of Chapter 3 of Once Twice Melody was accompanied by official music video visualizers for each of the tracks. These visualizers add immensely to any listening experience of the project, providing viewers not only with the lyrics of the album, but also by adding an equally hypnotic visual landscape to the soundscapes created by the musical duo. Watch the visualizer video for Once Twice Melody; Chapter 3 via YouTube below.

Beach House has released chapters of Once Twice Melody monthly since November, with the first chapter of the project having released on November 10, the second chapter having released on December 8, and this latest installment having released in January. The fourth and final installment of Once Twice Melody is scheduled for release on February 18. Beach House has recently performed at the Omega Mart art exhibition alongside Brian Eno, Amon Tobin and others.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat