Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody and Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 10:29 AM

It’s been four years since dream pop group Beach House released new music, and they are now returning with an album titled Once Twice Melody, with the first of its four chapters being released on Nov. 10. According to Consequence, the following three chapters will be released throughout the winter: Chapter Two on Dec. 8, Chapter 3 on Jan. 19, and the final chapter of the album on Feb. 18.

In addition to the album, the duo announced a North American and European tour for Spring 2022. The tour will kick off on Feb. 18 — the same day the full album is released — in Pittsburgh, PA. The first leg of the North American tour will conclude on April 9 in LA, before the group travels to Dublin for a May 21 show. They will perform in Glasgow, London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin and more before returning to the States at the beginning of July. The final show of the tour is on July 24 in Washington, DC. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 19.

Even though Beach House hasn’t released music in several years, they’ve still been touring. In 2019, they performed throughout Australia, New Zealand and North America in support of their album 7, which was listed as one of the top 50 albums of 2018. In Feb. 2021, they were one of many acts at Omega Mart, a permanent installation showcasing the soundtracks of several albums.

Once Twice Melody Tracklist:

01. Once Twice Melody

02. Superstar

03. Pink Funeral

04. Through Me

05. Runaway

06. ESP

07. New Romance

08. Over and Over

09. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusions of Forever

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:

02/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

02/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

02/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

02/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

02/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

02/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

03/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

03/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

03/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center

03/30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

04/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

04/06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium

04/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium

05/23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

05/31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre

07/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National

07/09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

07/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

07/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

07/13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

07/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

07/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat