Beach House Announce New Album Once Twice Melody and Spring 2022 Tour Dates

It’s been four years since dream pop group Beach House released new music, and they are now returning with an album titled Once Twice Melody, with the first of its four chapters being released on Nov. 10. According to Consequence, the following three chapters will be released throughout the winter: Chapter Two on Dec. 8, Chapter 3 on Jan. 19, and the final chapter of the album on Feb. 18.
In addition to the album, the duo announced a North American and European tour for Spring 2022. The tour will kick off on Feb. 18 — the same day the full album is released — in Pittsburgh, PA. The first leg of the North American tour will conclude on April 9 in LA, before the group travels to Dublin for a May 21 show. They will perform in Glasgow, London, Brussels, Paris, Berlin and more before returning to the States at the beginning of July. The final show of the tour is on July 24 in Washington, DC. Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 19.
Even though Beach House hasn’t released music in several years, they’ve still been touring. In 2019, they performed throughout Australia, New Zealand and North America in support of their album 7, which was listed as one of the top 50 albums of 2018. In Feb. 2021, they were one of many acts at Omega Mart, a permanent installation showcasing the soundtracks of several albums.
Once Twice Melody Tracklist:
01. Once Twice Melody
02. Superstar
03. Pink Funeral
04. Through Me
05. Runaway
06. ESP
07. New Romance
08. Over and Over
09. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusions of Forever
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Beach House 2022 Tour Dates:
02/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
02/19 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
02/20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
02/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
02/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
02/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
02/26 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
02/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
03/01 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
03/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
03/22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
03/26 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
03/27 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
03/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Lensic Performing Arts Center
03/30 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
04/01 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
04/02 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
04/03 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
04/06 – Portland, OR @ The Keller Auditorium
04/08 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
04/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/21 – Dublin, IE @ The National Stadium
05/23 – Glasgow @ Barrowland Ballroom
05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
05/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
05/28 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
05/30 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
05/31 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/02 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
06/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/07 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
06/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Falkoner Centre
07/08 – Richmond, VA @ The National
07/09 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
07/10 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
07/13 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
07/15 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
07/16 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
07/18 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
07/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
07/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
07/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat