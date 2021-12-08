Beach House Releases Once Twice Melody: Chapter 2

Home News Roy Lott December 8th, 2021 - 6:50 PM

Beach House has released Chapter 2 of their much anticipated double album Once Time Melody. Much like the first chapter, the second chapter features four new songs. The dream-pop group released an animation clip for each song. The video compiles all of the animations into one 20 minutes mesmerizing visual that caters to each track so well. Check it out below.

Once Twice Melody consists of four chapters. Chapter three will be released on January 19, 2022, with the fourth and final chapter being released on February 18. Once the final chapter is released, all four chapters will be released together on streaming platforms and a physical CD release. It is the first album that is entirely produced by Beach House and is their first body of work in four years. The new LP is also the first time a live string ensemble was used when recording the album.

Along with the album, the duo will hit the road in support of the album. The tour is set to kick off on album release day, February 18 in Pittsburgh, PA. It will continue on into cities like Atlanta, Denver, Portland and Seattle before ending with a two-night stint at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA. They will then head overseas to Europe, with shows in Manchester, London, Antwerp and Paris.

A festival run is also in play for them. They were recently announced to play the revived music festival This Aint No Picnic alongside The Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Pheobe Bridgers, Jungle, Jorja Smith, Mac Demarco and Kaytranada. It will take place August 27-28 in Pasadena, CA. Other festival performances include Barcelona’s edition of Primavera Sound in June, Netherland’s Best Kept Secret Festival and Portugal’s Paredes de Coura in August.

Earlier this year, they contributed to the Omega Mart art installation soundtrack alongside Willie Nelson, Brian Eno, Santigold and Amon Tobin.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat