Slipknot Debut Intense New Track “The Chapeltown Rag”

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 5th, 2021 - 1:32 PM

The Grammy award-winning heavy metal band Slipknot has made their return with their newly released track “The Chapeltown Rag.” The intense track is the group’s first new music in two years.

“The Chapeltown Rag” presents the hectic metal style that fans have become accustomed to. A fast-paced drumbeat sets the tone for the energetic song as lead vocalist Corey Taylor flows effortlessly between fiery screams and passionate singing with the flip of a switch. Check out the flashing fervent visuals for the track below.

Slipknot’s new track delves into the dangers of the internet and the manipulating presence social media and other online entities present. Displaying this harmful culture, Taylor sings, “Everything is god online, and it’s as evil as it gets / This is not a f*ckin’ trick, either follow or repent / Get infected by a vertical event / Check the meter, check your watch / Are they ever gonna stop?”

Taylor recently recovered from COVID-19 back in late August and announced that he only has three songs left to record for Slipknot’s upcoming album. As of now, the yet-to-be-announced album is slotted for 2022. In late September, Taylor commented publicly for the first time on the passing of former Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison.

In late September, Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly’s had an online feud which was allegedly due to Taylor’s comments on Machine Gun Kelly’s journey into rock and the dispute between the two over a feature Taylor was supposed to have on Machine Gun Kelly’s album that never came to fruition.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado