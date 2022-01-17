Tool Plays Culling Voices Live For The First Time Ever

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 5:20 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Rock band, Tool, had a surprise for their Sacramento fans. When the band played Golden 1 Center on Saturday, January 15, during their encore performance they played “Culling Voices” for the first time. The performance also happened to take place on guitarist Adam Jones’ birthday.

The band performed the song in a very interesting manner, with the entire band sitting at the front of the stage. Drummer, Danny Carey, even goes to join Jones on guitar himself. Then, after playing for a bit, the band returns to their usual spots on the stage. Tool ended the show with the song “Invincible” which has been a favorite closer of theirs for the 2022 tour. The video can be viewed below.

Then, the next night (Sunday, January 16), Tool once again added “Culling Voices” to the setlist as they played the Chase Center in San Francisco. Possibly, the song will become a regular occurrence for fans to partake in.

The band’s Fear Inoculum Tour continues Tuesday, January 18, in Anaheim, California. Tickets to the shows are still available.

Photo credit: Marv Watson