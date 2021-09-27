Tool Announce Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Tool, who was set to go on tour right as the pandemic hit a year and a half ago, have just announced their newest tour dates, adding a European leg to their upcoming tour. The band has announced over 30 tour dates, kicking off their tour in Eugene, Oregon on January 10 and finishing off in Cleveland, Ohio on March 20th before heading off to Europe for the second leg of the tour set to on May 24 in Budapest, Hungary.The tour will have Blonde Redhead on board as the opening act from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10, while The Acid Helps take over the opening slot from Feb. 19 to March 20.
Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM local time, while the U.K. and Irish dates go on sale at 9AM local time. U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets and other exclusive packages are available on the Tools website, with more options available for Tool Army members.
The announcement for the tour comes a number of months after frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he ended up in the emergency room last fall after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. He speaks about his battle with COVID-19 on the Joe Rogan podcast, and has luckily made enough of a recovery to be able to go on the road again. As COVID-19 restrictions ease up around the country and world, the band will also have an easier time getting to venues, even with the extended periods between their European dates in order to allow for COVID restrictions to be met.
Tool 2022 Tour Dates:
Jan. 10 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena
Jan. 11 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Jan. 13 – Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center
Jan. 15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
Jan. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
Jan. 18 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Jan. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Jan. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Jan. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
Jan. 25 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Jan. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Jan. 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Jan. 31 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 2 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Feb. 4 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 5 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
Feb. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Feb. 10 – Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena
Feb. 19 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Feb. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
Feb. 23 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena
Feb. 26 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 3 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 4 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
March 6 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
March 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
March 12 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena
March 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
March 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 17 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
March 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
March 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tool 2022 European Tour:
April 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
April 25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
April 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
April 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
April 29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle
May 2 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester
May 4 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
May 6 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
May 9 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
May 12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
May 13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
May 15 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
May 17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
May 19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
May 23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
May 24 – Budapest, HU @ SportAréna
Photo Credit Marv Watson