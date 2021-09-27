Tool Announce Winter 2022 North American Tour Dates

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 27th, 2021 - 10:51 AM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Tool, who was set to go on tour right as the pandemic hit a year and a half ago, have just announced their newest tour dates, adding a European leg to their upcoming tour. The band has announced over 30 tour dates, kicking off their tour in Eugene, Oregon on January 10 and finishing off in Cleveland, Ohio on March 20th before heading off to Europe for the second leg of the tour set to on May 24 in Budapest, Hungary.The tour will have Blonde Redhead on board as the opening act from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10, while The Acid Helps take over the opening slot from Feb. 19 to March 20.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale this Friday (Oct. 1) at 10AM local time, while the U.K. and Irish dates go on sale at 9AM local time. U.S. pre-sale tickets are available on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time (36 hour pre-sale window). A selection of exclusive packages, which include a pre-sale ticket, will also be made available to TOOL Army members on Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. Pre-sale tickets and other exclusive packages are available on the Tools website, with more options available for Tool Army members.

The announcement for the tour comes a number of months after frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he ended up in the emergency room last fall after contracting COVID-19 for a second time. He speaks about his battle with COVID-19 on the Joe Rogan podcast, and has luckily made enough of a recovery to be able to go on the road again. As COVID-19 restrictions ease up around the country and world, the band will also have an easier time getting to venues, even with the extended periods between their European dates in order to allow for COVID restrictions to be met.

Tool 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan. 10 – Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena

Jan. 11 – Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Jan. 13 – Boise, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center

Jan. 15 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Jan. 16 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Jan. 18 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Jan. 19 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Jan. 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Jan. 22 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 25 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

Jan. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Jan. 30 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Jan. 31 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 2 – San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 4 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 5 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 8 – Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

Feb. 9 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Feb. 10 – Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena

Feb. 19 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Feb. 20 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 22 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Feb. 23 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Feb. 26 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 1 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 3 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 4 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 6 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 12 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Arena

March 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 15 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 17 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

March 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

March 20 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Tool 2022 European Tour:

April 23 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

April 25 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

April 26 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena

April 28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

April 29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle

May 2 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena Manchester

May 4 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena

May 6 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

May 9 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

May 12 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

May 13 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

May 15 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 17 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

May 19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 21 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

May 23 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 24 – Budapest, HU @ SportAréna

Photo Credit Marv Watson