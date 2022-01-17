HBO’s Euphoria Teases New Lana Del Rey Song

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 8:16 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Euphoria, the popular HBO show that follows the lives of troubled teens, teases a new Lana Del Rey song. On the show’s Twitter a post was made sharing a clip from the next episode, on the soundtrack was Del Rey’s new track.

Although the video is only a minute long, there’s still enough to know that Del Rey is back with her ethereal vocals and sad girl lyrics. Honestly, what could be better than an Euphoria and Del Rey team up? They compliment each other quite well.

The episode that will feature the song is the third episode of season 2, which will air next Sunday. From the looks of it, we will be getting more background on Nate Jacobs’ father, seeing why he is the way he is. Possibly, a flashback sequence to obtain that information, and flashbacks are always fun. There also seems to be a focus on Rue and her continued journey of drug use and staying clean. It all chalks up to look like an interesting episode. The Euphoria preview for the next episode can be viewed down below.

Don’t forget to watch the new episode of Euphoria, it airs on Sunday, January 23. Be sure to keep an eye out for Del Rey’s new song as well.

In the meantime, be sure to listen to Del Rey’s album, Blue Banisters, which was released just last year. Notable tracks off of the album include “Text Book,” “Arcadia,” “If You Lie Down With Me” and “Blue Banisters.”

