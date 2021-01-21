Billie Eilish and Rosalía Join Forces for New Song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” from HBO’s Euphoria

Home News Anna Scott January 21st, 2021 - 3:52 PM

As previously teased, acclaimed pop star Billie Eilish and singer-songwriter Rosalía have released their new song “Lo Vas A Olvidar” for the upcoming episode of Euphoria from HBO. The track, produced by Eilish’s brother FINNEAS, will appear in the episode entitled “Part 2: Jules” that will premiere January 24.

“Lo Vas A Olvidar” tells listeners a story of heartbreak almost entirely in Spanish – the title roughly translates to “Are you going to forget it?” The song features deep synths and eerie vocals which are right up Eilish’s alley. Rosalía, a singer-songwriter out of Barcelona, and Eilish are an alluring combination yet fit perfectly for this single as they trade lines in both Spanish and English.

Listen to “Los Vas A Olvidar” here:

Euphoria is known for clever incorporation of its powerful soundtrack into various scenes – “Lo Vas A Olvidar” will likely follow suit. The track and video, directed by Nabil make for a dreamlike, haunting combination.

On writing the song, Eilish said in an interview with Apple Music, “We wrote most of the song in January of 2019. It’s been a long, long, long time. I’m so excited, but I love it. I actually think it’s so beautiful, and it’s so not something I feel like I’ve done. And she just, I think, Rosalia opened a little channel in me that I hadn’t tried out before. A lot of it is in Spanish, which I think is so important.” This will be Eilish’s first original song in Spanish.

As for the artists, Rosalía, praised for her fusion of classic Spanish styles with contemporary sounds, is said to have deep-dived into the creative process while in isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, she also performed at the Grammys, at which Eilish also found lots of success.

Eilish, who came onto the music scene at just 14 years old with the release of her smash hit “Ocean Eyes,” has not taken her time in the pandemic to relax – she confirmed in November that at the time she had written 16 new songs all throughout lockdown. Additionally, next month will mark the worldwide premiere of her long-anticipated documentary film, Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry. Even more, Eilish has also announced she will be releasing a personal photo-filled book titled BILLIE EILISH on May 11.