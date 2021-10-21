Lana Del Rey Embraces Farm Life in New Video For “Blue Banisters”

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 1:52 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Since her 2012 album Born to Die, Lana Del Rey has assumed her role as the pop star of Americana. From her romantic “Blue Jeans” to her 2019 album named after the quintessential artist of the fifties, Norman Fucking Rockwell!, Del Rey has consistently embodied the picturesque image of suburbia and pleasant domesticity. In her latest video for “Blue Banisters,” she brings the midcentury American life from the coast to a rural landscape.

In the tranquil video, Del Rey reminisces over “a man that’s in my past,” but recovers through the purity, peace and power that comes with female friendship. Her past relationship is symbolized by the singer riding a John Deere tractor in a flowing creme-colored dress, representing the lack of balance between masculinity and femininity between the lovers. Del Rey finds happiness, however, as she and her friends bake together, ride a porch swing in the wind and of course, paint her banisters.



The song is the title track for her upcoming eighth studio album, which will be out on Oct. 22 via Interscope. According to Under the Radar, Del Rey originally intended for the album to come out on July 4, but instead released four of its tracks and postponed the release date. In September, she released the video for “Arcadia,” a dreamy track and somber video that suggests much of this album will be about the artist’s longing for connection. Her smooth, sultry voice and introspective lyrics are sure to provide empathy and understanding between the artist and her audience.