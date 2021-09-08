Lana Del Rey Shares Dreamy New Song “Arcadia” Unveils Blue Bannister October Release Date

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 5:08 PM

Lana Del Rey is gearing up to release her long awaited studio album Blue Banisters with another single release. Her fourth single from the album, Del Rey promised fans the albums release on July 4th, but alas there was no album. She has now updated the release date for Blue Banisters, announcing that it will be available on October 22 via Polydor/Interscope. Her new single “Arcadia” was also released in conjunction with the video today.

In true Lana Del Ray fashion, she sings a long to a piano and far off synths, her voice reverbed to take up the space of missing instruments. In the video with a DIY touch, Del Rey sings by a window before laying on the ground as video footage of what we can assume is LA plays over her. “My body is a map of LA,” she sings, touching on her need for another person and her sense of loss while finding her way.

Listen to “Arcadia” and watch the video here:

This single comes on the tail of her three other singles set to appear on Blue Banisters: the title track “Blue Banisters,” “Text Book” and “Wildflower Wildfire.” While she planned to perform live at Bonnaroo, unfortunately she had to drop from the lineup before the festival was ultimately cancelled to due flooding, so fans are anxiously waiting the announcement of Blue Banisters your dates, which are yet to be announced. Listen out for Blue Banisters, available for pre-order here.

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna