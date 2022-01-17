FBI Joins Houston Police In Astroworld Investigation

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 3:46 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Back in November, there was a deadly crowd rush during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, at which there were 10 casualties. One of the deaths was nine year old, Ezra Blount, the events of Astroworld put him in a coma, which eventually led to his passing. He was the youngest of the ten victims.

Along with the casualties, there were more than 300 people injured during the event. The Houston Police Department has been looking into the case to figure out what exactly led to the tragedy. The FBI has joined the Astroworld investigation as well. The Houston Police Department has already gone over hours of video on their own and have decided to partner up with the FBI for additional assistance on the case.

They said,

“To ensure that we have captured all evidence for a complete investigation, we have parterned with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for additional technical assistance. The FBI has created a website where the public can upload any photos of video taken at the concert venue.”

Currently, the FBI is looking for any and all video footage taken during Scott’s headlining performance, which took place on November 5. They’re asking the public to submit any and all photos and videos of the event.

Jacques Bermon Webster II, known by his stage name, Travis Scott, is an American rapper and record producer. He’s from Houston, Texas and started making music in the late 2000s. His stage name is a combination of one of his uncle’s name’s along with his favorite artist, Kid Cudi’s, first name. Some of Scott’s tracks include “goosebumps,” “SICKO MODE” and “STARGAZING.”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado