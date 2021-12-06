Travis Scott Initiates Efforts To Dismiss Astroworld Lawsuits

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 10:19 PM

Travis Scott on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Following the tragedy of Astroworld last month, ten people died and hundreds were injured, resulting in a series of lawsuits. According to Consequence, though, Travis Scott has already begun dismissing many of these cases. The article describes how the artist is issuing a “general denial” to lawsuits — essentially claiming that he had no responsibility for the injuries and deaths that occurred during his concert. The victims and festival organizers have consolidated into a “multi-district litigation,” which will allow the judge to read both sides at once, something that is often standard for mass injury cases.

“Transfer of all of these lawsuits to a single pretrial judge for consolidated and coordinated pretrial proceedings will eliminate duplicative discovery, conserve resources of the judiciary, avoid conflicting legal rulings and scheduling, and otherwise promote the just and efficient conduct of all actions,” the two sides wrote.

Some of these lawsuits include those issued by Kristian Paredes and Michael Souza, both of whom were injured in the crowd surge. This surge resulted in the death of 9-year-old Ezra Blount and 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, who were both in comas after serious injuries from the concert. Scott has since offered to pay for the funeral services and mental health treatment via BetterHelp for victims, but not all families are accepting the offer. Blount’s family, particularly, doubted the rapper’s remorse for the event and therefore refused to accept his donation.

