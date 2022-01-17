Every Time I Die Announce Break Up

Home News Audrey Herold January 17th, 2022 - 7:46 PM

Every Time I Die has been together for over twenty years, and now have officially announced their break up. The band’s last show took place on December 11.

A series of social media posts were released prior to the break up, hinting at the band and singer Keith Buckley growing apart. In a statement made by guitarist Jordan Buckley, Keith’s brother, the band, aside from Keith, revealed that the band’s days of playing together are over.

Back in December, three of the band’s shows were canceled so that Keith could leave the band to take care of his mental health. After a bit of back and forth between Keith and the band, it’s been revealed that this may not be entirely true.

In a tweet he said that he,

“overheard my own brother tell an outsider that ETID had been in talks to replace me this entire time. I thought they were my biggest supporters.”

Keith then goes on to say that his brother, Jordan, lied about Keith wanting to leave the band.

For the December 11 show, the band managed to keep things under wraps. The band has denied continuing on with a new singer. They also went on to say how part of them breaking up is a lack of communication with Keith. Apparently, they felt cut off from him.

Then, Keith tweeted an official letter of separation, looking to made by the other four band members. Within the agreement it asks the singer to stop making “disparaging comments” about the band and to stop using the band’s logo or name. He was also asked to arrange a day so they could talk about the separation.

The band just released their ninth album in October, titled, Radical.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz