Every Time I Die Play New Song “All This And War” Live With ’68’s Josh Scogin

Every Time I Die is currently on tour across America, and ’68’s vocalist Josh Scogin has appeared at their first two shows of the tour. They have been performing a new song together called “All This And War”. They played the song together at both their Columbus, Ohio show, as well as at their Grand Rapids, Michigan show. The song “All This And War” is featured on their recently released album Radical. The album was very well reviewed by critics, including those at mxdwn.com. On their tour, Every Time I Die will be joined by ’68 as well as the band Candy until December 2. They will continue the tour without them into March, but Josh Scogin of ’68 is making his mark on the tour with these early collaboration efforts.

Every Time I Die has had a busy 2021 with a constant stream of songs and music videos being released, such as those for “Planet Shit“and “Post-Boredom” They have also announced a winter concert series “TID The Season” around the holiday season in December. Even with the constant blast of new music and performances coming out of Every Time I Die, they still found time to be added to the “Louder Than Life” festival lineup in September.

After ’68 and Candy leave the tour in December, they will be replaced by The Bronx, Jesus Piece and Sanction. With a full slate of concerts scheduled ahead of them, Every Time I Die certainly has their plate full for the next few months. Consider this their victory lap after the success of their album Radical. Included below is video of their performance of “All This And War” at their tour stop in Grand Rapids.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz