Ellen Allien Shares Dynamic New Single And Video “N2020”

Roy Lott January 16th, 2022 - 10:06 PM

Ellen Allien has released her latest single and music video for “N2020.” EP “Rosen” on her very own label UFO Inc. “N2020” is a hard techno track with a heavy bassline and distorted effects over the bass. Its visual molds well with the song, showing different pictures of Ellen and three-dimensional pictures of aliens. Check it out below.

“N2020 comes off of her most recent EP “Rosen” on UFO Inc. It is also on her curated Spotify playlist “Track Ids” and serves as the follow-up to her song “XTC” which was released last year.

In 2020, she released her single “Gender Fluid” to benefit the displaced workers who have been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at The Marble Bar in Detroit, Michigan DJ Minx, Afrique, Andrés, Loren, Ryan Crosson and many others have also contributed to the compilation album where “Gender Fluid” was a part of.

Since 2001, Ellen has released eleven studio albums, with her last being 2020’s Auraa. The album has spawned the singles “True Romantics,” “Hello” and “Walking In The Dark.” In 2019, she released her album Allientronic.