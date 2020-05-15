Ellen Allien Announces New Album Auraa for June 2020 Release and Shares Two New Songs

Home News Ariel King May 15th, 2020 - 7:39 PM

Berlin electronic artist Ellen Allien released two new singles off her upcoming album AURRA, set to be released on June 12. Both “True Romantics” and “Hello” give futuristic beats and luminescent club sounds.

“AURRA explores the notion of unseen energies controlling our planet,” Allien said in the bandcamp description.

The album is inspired by the idea of not being alone in the current realm and Allien tries to discover which entities are interacting with the planet. She explores the vibrations which come through the other realm and weave their way throughout Earth with her pulsating soundscape.

“True Romantics” first puts listeners in a trance before introducing it’s beat simulating a pounding heartbeat. The track emulates the sound and feel of an underground club while vocal tones are lowered to sound robotic. “True Romantics” calls to two lovers, aiming to morph them into one.

“Hello” speeds up its drums while the song introduces a more futuristic bassline. Flowing into acid lines and stomping beats, the track is made to make listeners move through the midst of neon lights. “Hello” creates a trip within its own sound as ethereal entities weave through each beat.

Allien’s last album, Allientronic, was released last May through her own record label, BPitch Control. Allien went on tour throughout North America last fall in support of Allientronic.

See AURRA’s artwork below and listen to both singles here.