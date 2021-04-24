Ellen Allien Shares Thumping New Single “XTC”

Home News Sara Thompson April 24th, 2021 - 9:29 AM

Ellen Allien has released a new track aptly entitled “XTC.” The song is part of her Spotify Playlist “Track IDs.”

Intense thrumming opens the recording, with a deep voice repeating “XTC” several times as eerie vocal distortion begins to occur. The dramatic and aggressive feel of the song continues with heavy drumbeats and clanging rhythmics for a long instrumental pause broken only by a continuation of the fords “XTC.” The synth builds in repetitive layers with a distinctly sci-fi feel, especially during the middle of the song with atmospheric padding and warped synth. The song slowly fades out in completion.

The track is set atop an ominous vintage-style graphic with the words, “WE ARE NOT ALONE” and a grainy depiction of lights pointed towards something in the sky.

The artist also recently shared her single “Gender Fluid” as a benefit to for The Marble Bar amidst the pandemic.

July 2020 saw the artist’s release of her album Auraa, and the album was preceded by a music video for her song “Walking in the Dark.”