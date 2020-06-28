Ellen Allien Releases New Video for Track Walking In The Dark

Home News Peter Mann June 28th, 2020 - 1:10 AM

West Berlin, Germany-based DJ, electronic musician, producer and label manager, Ellen Allien, recently released the music video for her latest single entitled “Walking In The Dark” from her eleventh full-length studio album, AurAA, via BPitch Control. According to a press release, “Taken from the album AurAA ‘Walking In The Dark’ takes things up a notch further with jabbing percussion and mesmerizing atmospherics. Official Video by Stini Röhrs.”

The entrancing single from Allien “Walking In The Dark” is familiar terrain for the renowned artist who started her own record label back in 1999, BPitch Control. The music video opens up with an extraterrestrial logo complementing well with the kinetic energy of the track. The chaotic and frenetic energy is felt by the listener with a video that comes complete with infrared images. The track’s ever infectious and pulsating techno instrumentation is hypnotic and the images from the video take the viewer on a journey through Allien’s mind. Dreamscape imagery from the video plays off well with the track’s ethereal vibe.

As previously reported, late last year, here on mxdwn, “Allien recently released Allientronic, a brooding techno album off her own BPitch Control record label. This is the Berlin techno artist’s tenth album release over a span of 18 years which began with the release of her 2001 album Stadtkind. In a press release from earlier this year, the conditions in making the album were such, “The LP was recorded during the cold winter months in Berlin at the end of 2018, a time when creativity hits a peak in the city. Sub-zero temperatures and dark nights keep the artists locked away indoors, finding time and space to journey inwards and tap into the deepest recesses of their creative energy.”

AurAA was released June 12, via BPitch Control. Speaking to Âught magazine, Allien went into great detail behind the genesis of her latest musical offering AurAA, saying:

“I really wanted to play with vocals and analog equipment like various synths to create an emotional rave in my studio. I started working on the album late 2019 and produced it entirely in my studio in Berlin.

The vocals are about space, earth, and the desire to be connected with our planet’s auras. My vibe when I made this album was all about building a musical world that introduces a new dimension of energy and that can change the room. Also when I DJ I follow the same vibe, I strive to open the soul to experience a new way for your body to feel and activate the brain in new ways.”

To watch Ellen Allien’s official music video for “Walking In The Dark” stream below, via YouTube.