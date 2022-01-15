Nick Cave, Warren Ellis And Andrew Dominik Announce New Documentary This Much I Know To Be True For 2022 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan January 15th, 2022 - 9:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to Stereogum, Nick Cave, Warren Ellis and Andre Dominik have announced a new documentary, This Much I Know To Be True, which is due to be released in 2022. The trio have collaborated several times over the years, including on the documentary Skeleton Tree, One More Time With Feeling and Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde. This Much I Know To Be True will be a companion piece to One More Time With Feeling.

THIS MUCH I KNOW TO BE TRUE a new feature film from Andrew Dominik featuring Nick Cave & Warren Ellis is set for release in 2022. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/50vbNs1N9x — Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (@nickcave) January 14, 2022

According to Deadline, This Much I Know To Be True will pick up the story and explore the making of Ghosteen and Carnage. The documentary was shot in London and Brighton last year, and features Cave and Ellis’ first performances of Ghosteen and Carnage material as well as an appearance from Marianne Faithfull. According to Stereogum, the film will “illuminate the cosmology and themes of the music.”

In December 2021, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis shared a soothing track called “Les Cerfs.” It was the second track they made for the film La Panthère Des Neiges. In November 2021, the pair unveiled a mesmerizing song and video, “We Are Not Alone,” the first track for the film. Also in November 2021, Cave and Ellis announced Spring 2022 tour dates. The tour begins in Asheville, NC, on March 1 and comes to a close on April 3 in Montreal. Nell and The Flaming Lips also released a cover album of nine Nick Cave songs called Where The Viaduct Looms.