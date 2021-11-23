Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Unveil Mesmerizing New Song And Video “We Are Not Alone”

Home News Skyler Graham November 23rd, 2021 - 4:09 PM

On Dec. 17, Les Panthère Des Neiges is coming to digital audiences, and with a soundtrack that captures the lonely and freeing space of the Tibetan highlands. In the recently released video for “We Are Not Alone,” Nick Cave and Warren Ellis provide a boundless sound for the seemingly endless landscape, as well as the community and warmth found in nature. As earth’s creatures appear throughout the video, multiple voices harmonize with the deep folksy one leading the track.



“There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in,” Ellis said about the film. “I realized after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice.”

There are 13 tracks for the French film, which will be released in the US on Dec. 22. The documentary follows wildlife photographer Vincent Munier as he and novelist Sylvain Tesson search for unique animals on the Tibetan plateau.

Next year, the artists are embarking on their own journey across North America in a spring tour. The tour begins on March 1, 2022, in Asheville, NC, and ends on April 3 in Montreal. Cave is also releasing his memoir Faith, Hope and Carnage next year, which focuses on his late son Arthur.

Les Panthère Des Neiges Track List

1. L’attaque de Loups

2. Les Cerfs

3. Antilope

4. La Bête

5. Les Yaks

6. Des Affûts Elliptiques

7. Les Nomades

8. La Grotte

9. Les Princes

10. La Neige Tombe

11. Les Ours

12. Un Être Vous Obsède

13. L’apparition:We Are Not Alone

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat