Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

This spring, Nick Cave and Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis are bringing their recently released music to cities across the country in a North American tour. The tour begins on March 1, 2022 in Asheville, NC, and ends on April 3 in Montreal. The duo will be visiting major cities such as Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and more.

According to the press release, Cave and Ellis first met in 1993 when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album Let Love In, before he joined the band as a full-time member. The tour celebrates their March 2021 album Carnage, which writer Phoebe Smith said is “Hypnotic, enthralling and at times confusing…Like a flowing river without bound, concept interlaces with sound to manifest what can only be called a one-of-a-kind record.”

Following the album release, Cave shared a spoken-word piece called “Shyness” and collaborated with The Bad Seeds on B-Sides and Rarities Part II. In addition to new music, the artist has been working on a memoir titled Faith, Hope and Carnage. The memoir is focused on his late son Arthur who passed in 2015 and is set for release in fall 2022.

Earlier this month, The Flaming Lips & Nell Smith announced a Nick Cave cover album Where The Viaduct Looms, which contains covers of tracks such as “The Ship Song” and “Girl in Amber.”

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – North American Tour 2022:

March 1 – Asheville, NC – Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 4 – Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

March 5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 6 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium

March 13 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 17 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

March 20 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

March 22 – Boston, MA – Boch Center – Wang Theatre

March 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

March 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

March 27 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

March 31 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

April 2 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

April 3 – Montreal, QC – Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

