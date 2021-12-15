Nick Cave & Warren Ellis Share Soothing New Track “Les Cerfs”

Home News Joe Hageman December 15th, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have released a second track they made for the upcoming film La Panthère Des Neiges. The song, “Les Cerfs” is a very peaceful and ambient track, making use of Nick Cave’s low voice and quiet demeanor. With a slow steady piano track and the ocassional flute or wind instrument addition, the track is carried by the low noises of Nick Caves voice and the mesmerizing and soothing background. The song features few lyrics, with the ambient noise taking center stage and providing a useful score to the film that it will be backing up.

The film is about a novelist and an animal photographer embarking on a journey across the Tibetan Plateau in search of rare animals, including the animal from cover art of this song, the snow leopard. The entire soundtrack for the film was made by Cave and Ellis, and in a press release Ellis went on to say “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realised after a day, that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.

In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favourite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.” “Les Cerfs” follows the release of the song and music video for “We Are Not Alone,” which is also from the soundtrack for the film. Cave and Ellis will also be going on tour in Spring 2022.

