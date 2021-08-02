Bright Eyes Postpones Indoor Shows on Current 2021 Tour

Home News Alison Alber August 2nd, 2021 - 7:30 PM

Indie-rock band Bright Eyes have postponed four of their upcoming shows due to COVID concerns. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the band postponed their first tour in almost 10 years, the trio shared a statement saying, “Due to the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic, Bright Eyes have made the difficult decision to postpone a handful of their indoor Summer 2021 shows.”

The band also announced which dates are affected by the decision, “The affected dates are: New York City Terminal 5 on August 1st, Atlanta, Georgia. The Eastern on August 6th & 7th and Birmingham, Alabama Sloss Furnaces on August 8th.” They continue, “Refunds at the point of purchase. Dates will be rescheduled as part of Bright Eyes 2022 touring, TBD. All other scheduled dates remain unchanged.” You can check out which dates have been postponed below.

The band started their tour just last month and added new dates to it. In 2020, the band released their first album in 9 years, Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was. Mxdwn’s album review Matthew Jordan writes about the record, “Bright Eyes’ ability to incorporate such satisfying pushes, pulls and cathartic climaxes all throughout their music makes for always exciting first listens and consistent replay value. Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was is 100 percent worth consuming in an attentive front-to-back listen.”

In October 2020, the band shared their collaborative single featuring Indie rock star Phoebe Bridgers and Red Hot Chilli Pepper’s Flea, “Miracle of Life.” The proceeds of the charity single went to support Planned Parenthood. At the beginning of this year, they then released their Vic Chestnutt cover song, “Flirted With You All My Life.”

Lucy Dacus released her album Home Video, just last month. Album reviewer Stephanie Pratt says about the album, “Every track on Home Video tells a new story in a sophisticated manner that keeps the listener captivated from start to finish.”