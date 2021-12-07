Bright Eyes Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 8:09 PM

This past summer, Bright Eyes returned to the stage after nearly a decade of not doing so. This spring, they’re returning to live shows with a US tour. The tour will kick off on March 23 in St. Paul, Minnesota, and end on April 10 in Norfolk, Virginia. Throughout the journey, the group will visit 13 cities, including Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Boston and more. Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10 at 10 am local time.

According to a press release, the tour will feature songs from their recent album Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was, which was recommended as “100 percent worth consuming in an attentive front-to-back listen” for all indie-rock fans.

Performing these songs in the 2022 tour is a continuation of their summer 2021 tour, in which they took the stage alongside artists such as Waxahatchee, Japanese Breakfast and Lucy Dacus. In August, the band postponed their indoor shows due to COVID concerns.

In addition to sharing this album with fans, the band plans on drawing from the rest of their catalog, including a recent cover of Vic Chesnutt’s “Flirted With You All My Life.” In this cover, the band was celebrated for bringing their “signature talents while retaining the energy and beauty that made the original remarkable in the first place.”

Bright Eyes 2022 Tour Dates:

Wed Mar 23 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

Thu Mar 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

Fri Mar 25 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

Sat Mar 26- Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wed Mar 30 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu Mar 31 – Louisville, KY – Paristown Hall

Fri Apr 1- Nashville, TN- Ryman Auditorium

Sun Apr 3 – Columbus, OH- Express Live!

Tue Apr 5 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Thu Apr 7 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Fri Apr 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Apr 9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Sun Apr 10 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa