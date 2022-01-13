Tears For Fears Unveil Empowering New Single “Break The Man”

Home News Jamie Reddy January 13th, 2022 - 11:49 PM

Tears For Fears has roared back onto the music scene as they are set to release their first album in 17 years. Their upcoming album, The Tipping Point, will be released on February 25 and has just graced the world with their third single “Break The Man”, a tune that is catchy from start to finish, another one to dance in your room alone to like nobody’s watching, while fighting the patriarchy, which is what the song is ultimately about. The vocals glide through the track supported by a unique set of synths that can put you in a certain trance for sure. The duo states, “Break The Man is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we’ve been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance.” Back in November, the band announced The Tipping Point World Tour, which will be accompanied by Garbade, kicking off on May 22 of this year. Listen to the song below.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer