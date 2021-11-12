Tears For Fears Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates Featuring Garbage, First U.S Shows In 5 Years

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 12th, 2021 - 4:42 PM

Tears for Fears has announced their spring 2022 tour, their first tour in five years. The upcoming tour will also feature the American rock band Garbage.

Tears for Fears will be touring off of their upcoming album The Tipping Point which is set to release on February 25 of next year. Their forthcoming project is the group’s first studio album in two decades.

The group’s first show is scheduled for May 20 at Cincinnati’s own Riverbend Music Center. The Tipping Point World Tour will conclude 20 shows later on June 25 in Wantagh, New York. Tickets will be on sale on November 19 at 10:00 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Tears For Fears 2022 Tour Dates:

05/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center *

05/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center *

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

05/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *

05/29 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion *

06/01 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion *

06/02 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

06/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum *

06/05 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

06/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *

06/10 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater *

06/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

06/13 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre *

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center *

06/19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann *

06/22 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion *

06/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

06/25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

* = w/ Garbage

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer