Tears for Fears Announce First Album in 17 Years The Tipping Point Share Title Track

Believe it or not, but Tears for Fears formed 40 years ago. For 23 years they made successful albums and changed the music scene forever, then it grew silent, until now. After 17 years, the band finally announced their first new album, The Tipping Point. The album is set to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. Along with the announcement the legendary ‘80s synth-pop duo unveiled their first single off the new album, which is also the title track of the record.

The album, and the song, are meant to reflect then many ups and downs for the band around Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, but also the world in general. “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together.” Orzabal explains, “We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Bandmate Smith agrees, “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work.” He continues, “To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

The groups new single, “The Tipping Point,” features their iconic sense for a good synthesizer, but still takes it into the present (or dare we say future?). Both Smith and Orzabal have obviously matured and so has their sound, but that doesn’t mean the listener won’t recognize the voices they grew up with, blessing the world with master pieces like, “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Mad World” and “Shout.” They still have something to say, especially after finding together once more during turbulent times like these.

Even though this might be their first new record in over a decade, the band remained fairly active during this time. They toured with Hall and Oates in 2017, toured the world (or mainly Europe and the US) in 2019 and even stopped at the beloved Shaky Knees Festival the same year. So yes, the band has been active and working together, yet, it is still nice to see them back at creating new songs that have the potential to shape a whole new generation of Tears For Fears fans.

The Tipping Point Track Listing:

1. No Small Thing

2. The Tipping Point

3. Long, Long, Long Time 4. Break The Man

5. My Demons

6. Rivers Of Mercy

7. Please Be Happy

8. Master Plan

9. End Of Night

10. Stay

Additional Tracks On The Deluxe CD Edition

11. Let It All Evolve

12. Secret Location

13. Shame (Cry Heaven)

