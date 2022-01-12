Rolo Tomassi Release Intense New Single “Closer”

Home News Audrey Herold January 12th, 2022 - 8:51 PM

Alt-rock band, Rolo Tomassi, have released an intense new single titled, “Closer,” along with a music video. The song comes off of their exciting new album, Where Myth becomes Memory. Their album is scheduled to be released on Friday, February 4. Some of the other videos that they’ve already released include “Drip” and “Cloaked,” all of which have videos as well. The videos have been gaining some major traction, already having 500,000 views on Youtube.

“Closer” starts off with keys only, really giving the audience a sense of serenity, along anticipation at what’s to come. Then, the guitar, bass and drums come in, effectively making the song build. Eva Corman’s vocals are angelic as she she sings about the feeling of wanting someone, “and all I want is you.” The track is easily one this year’s best so far, coming off a mix of early Paramore meets Owl City.

The video shows the band giving an energetic performance of the track. The imagery throughout is powerful, from the raindrops to the woman in white, giving the video an ethereal feel. The “Closer” music video was directed by David Gregory.

The band’s keyboardist and vocalist, James Spencer says,

“We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single. The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this.”

Vocalist, Korman, adds on to this saying that the video is “about the constant cycle of change.” The band believes strongly in learning from “past experiences,” so that they can focus on “new beginnings.”

The album, Where Myth Becomes Memory, comes out February 4, 2022.