Rolo Tomassi Announce New Album Where Myth Becomes Memory For February 2022 Release, Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Drip”

Rolo Tomassi has announced their brand new album Where Myth Becomes Memory will be released February 4, 2022, through MNRK. Fans can pre-order bundles, vinyl variants and more on the band’s website. Alongside the album announcement, they have released a brand new single called”Drip” with its accompanying video. The song is filled with electric guitar, drums and synth vocals with its visual showing a girl who is trying to find her way back home. Check it out below.
In a press release, James Spence state “This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we’ve done, it’s the one I’m most proud of. I think it’s the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we’ve all needed to get through the last few years. We can’t wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life.”
Where Myth Becomes Memory will be the first album to be released in their new contract with E-one records. The band was previously signed with Holy Roar but left the label after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against the label’s co-founder had come to light.Rolo Tomassi was formed in 2005 with Eva Spence, James Spence (co-vocalist and synthesizer), Joseph Thorpe (bass), Edward Dutton (drums) and Joe Nicholson (guitar). Thorpe and Nicholson later left the band in 2011. The band’s current lineup is bassist Nathan Fairweather, Chris Cayford on guitar and Al Pott on the drums. The band’s last album, Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It, was released in 2018.
Where Myth Becomes Memory Tracklist
1. Almost Always
2. Cloaked
3. Mutual Ruin
4. Labyrinthine
5. Closer
6. Drip
7. Prescience
8. Stumbling
9. To Resist Forgetting
10. The End Of Eternity