Rolo Tomassi Announce New Album Where Myth Becomes Memory For February 2022 Release, Share Cinematic New Music Video For “Drip”

Rolo Tomassi has announced their brand new album Where Myth Becomes Memory will be released February 4, 2022, through MNRK. Fans can pre-order bundles, vinyl variants and more on the band’s website. Alongside the album announcement, they have released a brand new single called”Drip” with its accompanying video. The song is filled with electric guitar, drums and synth vocals with its visual showing a girl who is trying to find her way back home. Check it out below.

In a press release, James Spence state “This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we’ve done, it’s the one I’m most proud of. I think it’s the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we’ve all needed to get through the last few years. We can’t wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life.”