Rolo Tomassi Signs to eOne and Shares Video for Synth-Filled Song “Cloaked”

British post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi announced that they have no signed with eOne records. To celebrate the signing, the band also shared their new song and video, “Cloaked.” The band teased their upcoming album, which has no official release date quite yet, back in February this year.

Rolo Tomassi was previously signed with Holy Roar but left the label after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against the label’s co-founder surfaced. The union between eOne and the band seems to be a happy one, as both band and label express their excitement about the signing.

”The narrative visualizes the process of change within us with every new experience we have.” Co-lead vocalist James Spence says about their new song, “The themes of dualism and identity are explored through the contrasting colours and the movements of the characters.”

The song is filled with eerie synths, which accompany hard guitar riffs and even harder drum beats. The vocals by Eva Spence vary from soft and melodic to complex and powerful. The chorus, “Screaming on the outside looking in/Longing for the simplicity of nothing,” seems to be deeply connected with the general pace and beat of the song. While Spence sings about simplicity, the energy of the song shifts from hard tunes to softer sounds, mainly lead by the synthesizer. It’s overall a more straightforward arrangement of notes and instruments.

Rolo Tomassi was formed in 2005 by Eva Spencer, James Spencer (co-vocalist and synthesizer), Joseph Thorpe (bass), Edward Dutton (drums) and Joe Nicholson (guitar). Thorpe and Nicholson later left the band in 2011. They were then replaced by the band’s current bassist Nathan Fairweather, Chris Cayford on guitar and Al Pott on the drums. The band’s last album, Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It was released in 2018.