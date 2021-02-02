Rolo Tomassi Has Almost Finished Recording a New Album

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 2nd, 2021 - 8:17 PM

UK mathcore band Rolo Tomassi revealed that they’ve spent the last month recording a new album with producer Lewis Johns at The Ranch Production House. They mentioned that it hasn’t been completed yet, but they’re excited to finish and share it with the world. While Rolo Tomassi has yet to state when they think it will come out, a 2021 release date seems likely considering how early in the year it is.

Johns also posted some of his own photos from the studio and commented, “Amazing 3 weeks with @rolotomassiband recording album number 6. This one has been super creative and I’m very happy with what we have achieved so far! “

It will be their sixth studio album, following up 2018’s critically successful Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It, which is a confident record with a more progressive spin on their usual uncommon time signatures. They’ve only been growing in popularity since they formed in 2005, with brother-sister vocalists duo Eva Korman and James Spence joined by a gradually evolving cast of guitarists, bassists and drummers. Guitarist Chris Crayford and bassist Nathan Fairweather have kept with them since 2012 and drummer Al Pott joined the band in 2018.

Rolo Tomassi recently left Holy Roar Records in September, 2020 after allegations of rape and sexual misconduct arose against label co-founder Alex Fitzpatrick. They had first partnered with the label for their debut self-titled EP, and rejoined them for 2015’s Grievances and Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It. It’s yet to be announced which label will release this upcoming record, if it’s safe to assume that it isn’t going to be self-released. More details are sure to follow once the album is completed.