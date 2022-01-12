Baroness Reschedule ‘Your Baroness’ Tour Dates To Spring 2022

Home News Federico Cardenas January 12th, 2022 - 9:10 PM

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases resulting from the new Omicron variant has continued to make people increasingly uncertain about what the future will hold with regard to Covid safety. As a result, many concerts and tours scheduled in the near future have been rescheduled or cancelled either because performers were infected or out of caution. The latest band to take such precautionary measures has been Georgia metal band, Baroness.

Baroness’ tour, Your Baroness: an Intimate Evening with Baroness previously ran through much of fall 2021 and was later extended to 2022, with their first show of the new year scheduled on January 14. However, on January 12, the metal band announced in a statement that they plan to postpone their tour for roughly two months, with the rescheduled shows starting March 11. The group makes clear that their decision was made with the intention to “ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room,” something especially necessary in light of the “intimate, ‘in your face’ nature of these shows.”

The Georgia band reassures fans who have bought tickets that they will still be valid on the rescheduled dates, with the exception of those living in Nashville and Tucson, where they were unable to reschedule a show. For those in Nashville and Tucson, the band recommends seeking out a refund through their original point of purchase.

The full list of tour dates has been provided below.

March 11 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony

March 12 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club

March 14 Atlanta, GA The Earl

March 15 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub

March 16 Tampa, FL Crowbar

March 18 New Orleans, LA The Parish at HOB

March 19 Houston, TX Satellite Houston

March 20 Austin, TX Mohawk

March 23 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

March 24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at HOB

March 25 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

March 27 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

March 28 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

March 31 Salt Lake City, UT State Room

April 1 Denver, CO Globe Hall

April 2 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

April 3 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill

April 5 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

April 6 Dallas, TX Three Links

April 9 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

April 10 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

April 12 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern

April 13 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey

April 14 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB

April 16 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs

Baroness have also been scheduled to perform in Desertfest NYC, alongside High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Red Fang and many others in mid-May.