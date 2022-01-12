Baroness Reschedule ‘Your Baroness’ Tour Dates To Spring 2022

The recent surge of Covid-19 cases resulting from the new Omicron variant has continued to make people increasingly uncertain about what the future will hold with regard to Covid safety. As a result, many concerts and tours scheduled in the near future have been rescheduled or cancelled either because performers were infected or out of caution. The latest band to take such precautionary measures has been Georgia metal band, Baroness.
Baroness’ tour, Your Baroness: an Intimate Evening with Baroness previously ran through much of fall 2021 and was later extended to 2022, with their first show of the new year scheduled on January 14. However, on January 12, the metal band announced in a statement that they plan to postpone their tour for roughly two months, with the rescheduled shows starting March 11. The group makes clear that their decision was made with the intention to “ensure a safe, healthy night for everyone in the room,” something especially necessary in light of the “intimate, ‘in your face’ nature of these shows.”
The Georgia band reassures fans who have bought tickets that they will still be valid on the rescheduled dates, with the exception of those living in Nashville and Tucson, where they were unable to reschedule a show. For those in Nashville and Tucson, the band recommends seeking out a refund through their original point of purchase.
The full list of tour dates has been provided below.
March 11 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony
March 12 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club
March 14 Atlanta, GA The Earl
March 15 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub
March 16 Tampa, FL Crowbar
March 18 New Orleans, LA The Parish at HOB
March 19 Houston, TX Satellite Houston
March 20 Austin, TX Mohawk
March 23 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
March 24 Anaheim, CA The Parish at HOB
March 25 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
March 27 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
March 28 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
March 31 Salt Lake City, UT State Room
April 1 Denver, CO Globe Hall
April 2 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 3 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill
April 5 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street
April 6 Dallas, TX Three Links
April 9 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival
April 10 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
April 12 Toronto, ON Horseshoe Tavern
April 13 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey
April 14 Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB
April 16 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs
Baroness have also been scheduled to perform in Desertfest NYC, alongside High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Red Fang and many others in mid-May.