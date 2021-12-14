Baroness Extend ‘Your Baroness-An Intimate Evening With Baroness’ Tour To Winter 2022

Baroness blessed the music community by announcing that their current tour, An Intimate Evening with Baroness, has been extended for another 5 weeks. The additional leg of the tour will start on January 14, carrying on into the New Year throughout the US. If you didn’t know, the band has made their fans the boss of their shows by allowing them to pick the setlist, something that all artists can learn from, and definitely gives a new meaning to customer engagement. If fans purchase a ticket, they will receive a link to be able to choose the songs you want to hear, no holds barred. The voting will be open until one week prior to the event. The band does have to be able to piece the show together, don’t they?
Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10AM local time. All attendees of these concerts will get a limited edition Your Baroness tour poster. While the COVID safety guidelines may vary from each location, all attendees must show proof of vaccination or show a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the show. This tour is also the first time the band has been able to perform their last album release, Gold & Grey, which they were initially planning to promote days before the lockdown of the pandemic happened.
“Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness” Added Tour Dates:
January 14 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony
January 15 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club
January 16 Atlanta, GA The Earl
January 18 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub
January 19 Tampa, FL Crowbar
January 21 New Orleans, LA The Parish at House of Blues
January 22 Houston, TX The Secret Group
January 23 Austin, TX Mohawk
January 25 Tucson, AZ Hotel Congress
January 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge
January 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick
January 29 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
January 30 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club
January 31 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues
February 2 Salt Lake City, UT State Room
February 4 Denver, CO Globe Hall
February 5 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
February 6 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill
February 8 Dallas, TX Three Links
February 9 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street
February 11 Nashville, TN The End
February 12 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival
February 13 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
February 15 Toronto, ON at Horseshoe Tavern
February 17 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey
February 18 Montreal, QC Bar le Ritz PDB
February 19 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs