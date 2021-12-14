Baroness Extend ‘Your Baroness-An Intimate Evening With Baroness’ Tour To Winter 2022

Home News Jamie Reddy December 14th, 2021 - 9:54 PM

Baroness blessed the music community by announcing that their current tour, An Intimate Evening with Baroness, has been extended for another 5 weeks. The additional leg of the tour will start on January 14, carrying on into the New Year throughout the US. If you didn’t know, the band has made their fans the boss of their shows by allowing them to pick the setlist, something that all artists can learn from, and definitely gives a new meaning to customer engagement. If fans purchase a ticket, they will receive a link to be able to choose the songs you want to hear, no holds barred. The voting will be open until one week prior to the event. The band does have to be able to piece the show together, don’t they?

Tickets for the new leg of the tour go on sale this Friday, December 17 at 10AM local time. All attendees of these concerts will get a limited edition Your Baroness tour poster. While the COVID safety guidelines may vary from each location, all attendees must show proof of vaccination or show a negative PCR test within 24 hours of the show. This tour is also the first time the band has been able to perform their last album release, Gold & Grey, which they were initially planning to promote days before the lockdown of the pandemic happened.

“Your Baroness – An Intimate Evening with Baroness” Added Tour Dates:

January 14 Harrisonburg, VA The Golden Pony

January 15 Charlotte, NC The Milestone Club

January 16 Atlanta, GA The Earl

January 18 Orlando, FL Will’s Pub

January 19 Tampa, FL Crowbar

January 21 New Orleans, LA The Parish at House of Blues

January 22 Houston, TX The Secret Group

January 23 Austin, TX Mohawk

January 25 Tucson, AZ Hotel Congress

January 26 Phoenix, AZ The Rebel Lounge

January 28 San Diego, CA Brick by Brick

January 29 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

January 30 Oakland, CA Starline Social Club

January 31 Anaheim, CA The Parish at House of Blues

February 2 Salt Lake City, UT State Room

February 4 Denver, CO Globe Hall

February 5 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

February 6 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill

February 8 Dallas, TX Three Links

February 9 Oklahoma City, OK 89th Street

February 11 Nashville, TN The End

February 12 Newport, KY Southgate House Revival

February 13 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

February 15 Toronto, ON at Horseshoe Tavern

February 17 Ottawa, ON Brass Monkey

February 18 Montreal, QC Bar le Ritz PDB

February 19 Boston, MA Middle East Upstairs