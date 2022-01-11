Cate Le Bon Unveils Synth-Filled New Single “Remembering Me”

Cate Le Bon is a Welsh musician and producer. She’s from Penboyr, U.K. She started releasing music in 2009, with the release of her debut album, Me Oh My. The album was originally going to be titled ‘Pet Deaths’ because of Le Bon’s experience with that subject. Other popular album releases of hers include Mug Museum (2013), Crab Day (2016), Rock Pool (2017), and Reward (2019). Le Bon sings in both English and Welsh.
Le Bon has released her new single “Remembering Me,” a track that comes off of her highly anticipated album, Pompeii, which is scheduled for release on February 4. “Remembering Me,” has both a modern indie sound, but also feels like an homage to quirky pop songs of the ’70s and ’80s, like Boy George meets the Bangles. Le Bon’s soothing vocals carry the song throughout its entirety, successfully gripping the viewer, so that they can properly listen to the piece. The song itself is about philosophy. Le Bon puts infuses dozens of her thoughts throughout the song, “A hundred birthday cakes/under one sun.” The artist’s expert songwriting, really does wonders in showing off her poetic side.
Along with the track, Le Bon released a music video as well. Within the video, we see Le Bon singing along to the song in a variety of colorful outfits. Blues, greens, yellows and reds, Le Bon does an excellent job of creating eye catching imagery that nicely compliments the song’s components. The video was directed by Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios. The lovely costumes that Le Bon wears in the video are all thanks to costumer, Monica Adriana Rowlands.
“Remembering Me,” follows the release of Le Bon’s other two singles “Moderation” and “Running Away.”
To promote her new music, Le Bon will also be doing a North American tour which kicks off February 6 in Woodstock, New York.
The rest of the tour dates can be found down below. Tickets are on sale now.
Cate Le Bon 2022 North American Tour Dates
02/6 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony
02/8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/9 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
02/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
02/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall
02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
02/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *SOLD OUT*
03/14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms
03/15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire
03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
03/18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall
03/19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall
03/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club
03/22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre
03/23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill
03/28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef
03/29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
03/31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
04/1 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
04/2 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
04/3 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
04/5 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
04/6 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
04/7 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE
04/8 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre
04/9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega
04/11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box
04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso