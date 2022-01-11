Cate Le Bon Unveils Synth-Filled New Single “Remembering Me”

Home News Audrey Herold January 11th, 2022 - 6:52 PM

Cate Le Bon is a Welsh musician and producer. She’s from Penboyr, U.K. She started releasing music in 2009, with the release of her debut album, Me Oh My. The album was originally going to be titled ‘Pet Deaths’ because of Le Bon’s experience with that subject. Other popular album releases of hers include Mug Museum (2013), Crab Day (2016), Rock Pool (2017), and Reward (2019). Le Bon sings in both English and Welsh.

Le Bon has released her new single “Remembering Me,” a track that comes off of her highly anticipated album, Pompeii, which is scheduled for release on February 4. “Remembering Me,” has both a modern indie sound, but also feels like an homage to quirky pop songs of the ’70s and ’80s, like Boy George meets the Bangles. Le Bon’s soothing vocals carry the song throughout its entirety, successfully gripping the viewer, so that they can properly listen to the piece. The song itself is about philosophy. Le Bon puts infuses dozens of her thoughts throughout the song, “A hundred birthday cakes/under one sun.” The artist’s expert songwriting, really does wonders in showing off her poetic side.

Along with the track, Le Bon released a music video as well. Within the video, we see Le Bon singing along to the song in a variety of colorful outfits. Blues, greens, yellows and reds, Le Bon does an excellent job of creating eye catching imagery that nicely compliments the song’s components. The video was directed by Juliana Giraffe and Nicola Giraffe of Giraffe Studios. The lovely costumes that Le Bon wears in the video are all thanks to costumer, Monica Adriana Rowlands.

“Remembering Me,” follows the release of Le Bon’s other two singles “Moderation” and “Running Away.”

To promote her new music, Le Bon will also be doing a North American tour which kicks off February 6 in Woodstock, New York.

The rest of the tour dates can be found down below. Tickets are on sale now.

Cate Le Bon 2022 North American Tour Dates

02/6 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony

02/8 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/9 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/11 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

02/14 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

02/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

02/20 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ The Rock / SLO Brew Music Hall

02/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

02/26 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s *SOLD OUT*

03/14 – Southampton, UK @ Engine Rooms

03/15 – London, UK @ Hackney Empire

03/16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

03/18 – Belfast, IE @ Empire Music Hall

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ The National Concert Hall

03/21 – Liverpool, UK @ Arts Club

03/22 – Leeds, UK @ Irish Centre

03/23 – Birmingham, UK @ The Mill

03/28 – Lille, FR @ L’Aeronef

03/29 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

03/31 – Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

04/1 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

04/2 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

04/3 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

04/5 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

04/6 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

04/7 – Hus 7 / Slaktkyrkan @ Stockholm, SE

04/8 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatre

04/9 – Copenhagen, DK @ Small Vega

04/11 – Brussels, BE @ AB Box

04/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso